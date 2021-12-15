Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.