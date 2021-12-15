Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
STVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
