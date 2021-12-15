Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

STVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

