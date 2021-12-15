SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.94

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($4.01). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.96), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.94.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

