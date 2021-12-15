Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,086 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 908% compared to the typical volume of 1,100 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 60,106 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,000,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 4,121,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,006. The firm has a market cap of $381.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.19. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.