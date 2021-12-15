Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sally Beauty Call Options (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,767 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 841% compared to the average daily volume of 294 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

