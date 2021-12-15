Strs Ohio Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

