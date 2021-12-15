Strs Ohio Trims Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

