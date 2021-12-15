Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Down 52.4% in November

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the November 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 1,940,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

