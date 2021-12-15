Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.12

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.12 and traded as low as $26.63. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 58,571 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 3.06.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $340,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

