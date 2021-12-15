Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,174,270 shares of company stock worth $287,747,294 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 555,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 7,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,803. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

