Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.07

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.07 and traded as low as $20.53. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 65,266 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,179 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

