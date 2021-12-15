Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of SVNLY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

