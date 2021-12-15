Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the November 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 49,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,675. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

