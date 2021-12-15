SwissBorg Reaches Market Cap of $641.21 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market cap of $641.21 million and $2.10 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00207495 BTC.

About SwissBorg

CHSB is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars.

