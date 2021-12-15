SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.14.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $4,454,798,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 84.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,807. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

