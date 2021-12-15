SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.60 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.60 ($0.42). 1,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SysGroup in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.16. The company has a market capitalization of £15.44 million and a PE ratio of 52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

