T Kendall Hunt Sells 28,609 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OneSpan by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 1,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

