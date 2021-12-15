Tadpole Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.98 million and $12,321.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.59 or 0.00017593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.82 or 0.08172612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,843.14 or 1.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

