Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,526,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTCM opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Tautachrome has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

