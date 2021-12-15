TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 280,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. Equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

