Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

