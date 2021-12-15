Telemus Capital LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $158.05 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

