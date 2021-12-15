Telemus Capital LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 41.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.