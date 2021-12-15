Telemus Capital LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.00 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

