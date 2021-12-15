Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.48. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.