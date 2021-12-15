Telemus Capital LLC Sells 62,835 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,835 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.51.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

