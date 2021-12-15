Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.59

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 6660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.63 million and a PE ratio of -29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,563 shares of company stock worth $3,470,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at about $34,010,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at about $25,580,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

