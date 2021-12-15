Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.99

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.99 and last traded at $80.86, with a volume of 2611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

