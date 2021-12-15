Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $802.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $17.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $941.00. The stock had a trading volume of 286,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,588,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $945.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,020.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

