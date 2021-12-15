Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $958.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,020.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.60 billion, a PE ratio of 310.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

