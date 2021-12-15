Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $76.39 billion and $64.47 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.25 or 0.07945209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00076986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,206.87 or 0.99996923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.09 or 0.01093359 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,351,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 76,383,204,084 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

