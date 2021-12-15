The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

HubSpot stock opened at $687.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -414.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $784.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.34.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,927,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

