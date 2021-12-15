The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises 3.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

