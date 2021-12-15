The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) versus Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Head-To-Head Survey

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Korea Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 52.53% 10.79% 5.24% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The Korea Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.19 $6.36 million $1.41 11.49 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Korea Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and The Korea Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00 The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 20.78%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of The Korea Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats The Korea Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services. The company was founded on August 29, 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

