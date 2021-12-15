The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.89. 153,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,736. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $158.63. The company has a market capitalization of $384.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

