Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

