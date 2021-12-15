Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

NYSE SHW opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $348.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

