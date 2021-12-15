Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,315,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.