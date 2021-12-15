Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

