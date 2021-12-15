Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 917 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

