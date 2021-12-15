Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,979 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Hawaiian worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $929.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

