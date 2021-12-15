Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,618 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,888,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,696 shares of company stock valued at $46,540,479. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.39 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day moving average of $251.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

