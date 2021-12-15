Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $95.09.

