Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 27,143 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

