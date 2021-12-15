Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,659 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Strategic Education by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,232,000 after buying an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

