Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TILCF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.20.
About Till Capital
