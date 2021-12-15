Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TILCF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

