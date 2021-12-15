Timberline Resources (TLRS) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Timberline Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.67 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.15

Timberline Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Volatility and Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 800 3530 3810 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 72.86%. Given Timberline Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Timberline Resources rivals beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

