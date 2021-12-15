Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 699 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.