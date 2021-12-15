Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

