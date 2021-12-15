Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

